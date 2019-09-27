Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

As Biotechnology companies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,903,165.74% -64.1% -54.9% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 118,862,042.09% 0% -179.1%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 382.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.85% and an $14.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.