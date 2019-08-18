Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 19.8 and 19.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.71% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.