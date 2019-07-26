Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2683.39 N/A -2.27 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.28 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 456.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 5.56 beta. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 7.6 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 64.38% upside potential and an average target price of $18. On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential upside is 61.56% and its consensus target price is $33.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 78.3% respectively. 0.9% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.