Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3048.11 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 150.41 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.29% and an $18 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.