Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

This is a contrast between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3489.63 N/A -2.27 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.92 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 5.56 beta. In other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 26.40% upside potential and an average target price of $18. On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.90% and its average target price is $75. Based on the data given earlier, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.