Comparison of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2856.59 N/A -2.27 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 69.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.