Comparison of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

We are comparing Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.35 N/A -0.94 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.95 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Zymeworks Inc.’s average target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 13.55%. Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14.33, with potential upside of 40.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 0%. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.