Comparison of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 15 0.00 78.45M -0.74 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 0.49 15.61M -1.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 530,784,844.38% -46.9% -25.6% Rimini Street Inc. 329,429,144.24% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rimini Street Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Zuora Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zuora Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 41.8% respectively. 0.1% are Zuora Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

Summary

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.