Comparison of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

As Application Software companies, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 7.16 N/A -1.65 0.00 Intuit Inc. 240 10.64 N/A 5.63 43.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zuora Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8%

Liquidity

Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intuit Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Zuora Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zuora Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Intuit Inc. is $251.58, which is potential -7.01% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zuora Inc. and Intuit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.9% and 89.8%. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has weaker performance than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.