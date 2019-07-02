Comparison of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

As Application Software companies, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 20 6.96 N/A -1.65 0.00 Instructure Inc. 42 7.05 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zuora Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zuora Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Instructure Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Zuora Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zuora Inc. and Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.9% and 88.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year Zuora Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.