Comparison of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 19 6.09 N/A -0.74 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.58 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Creative Realities Inc. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares and 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares. 0.1% are Zuora Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance while Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Zuora Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.