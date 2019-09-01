Comparison of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 24 0.68 N/A 1.58 15.65 Five Below Inc. 125 3.81 N/A 2.73 43.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Five Below Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Zumiez Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Five Below Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zumiez Inc. and Five Below Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Zumiez Inc.’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Below Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zumiez Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Five Below Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Zumiez Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Five Below Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zumiez Inc. and Five Below Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Five Below Inc. 0 2 9 2.82

The consensus price target of Zumiez Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 3.93%. On the other hand, Five Below Inc.’s potential upside is 10.69% and its consensus price target is $136. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Five Below Inc. is looking more favorable than Zumiez Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zumiez Inc. and Five Below Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 99.1% respectively. About 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Five Below Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year Zumiez Inc. has stronger performance than Five Below Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Five Below Inc. beats Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.