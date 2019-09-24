Comparison of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) and CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Both Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) and CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) compete on a level playing field in the Security Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler Inc. 72 21.18 N/A -0.25 0.00 CYREN Ltd. 2 2.41 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zscaler Inc. and CYREN Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -6.2% CYREN Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zscaler Inc. Its rival CYREN Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Zscaler Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CYREN Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zscaler Inc. and CYREN Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 CYREN Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Zscaler Inc. has a 36.94% upside potential and a consensus target price of $68.91. CYREN Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 76.47% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, CYREN Ltd. is looking more favorable than Zscaler Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.8% of Zscaler Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of CYREN Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Zscaler Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CYREN Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zscaler Inc. -2.79% 10% 27.35% 85.13% 132.66% 114.92% CYREN Ltd. -0.62% -10.61% -24.53% -39.62% -45.76% -46.67%

For the past year Zscaler Inc. had bullish trend while CYREN Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zscaler Inc. beats CYREN Ltd.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud-based protection of its customerÂ’s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IPÂ’s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customerÂ’s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider customers. It offers its solutions to OEM and service provider distribution partners, including network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions, network appliances, and antivirus solutions, as well as service providers, such as software-as-a-service vendors, Web hosting providers, and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.