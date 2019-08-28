Comparison of Zovio Inc (ZVO) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Both Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc 4 0.14 N/A -0.34 0.00 Grand Canyon Education Inc. 118 8.70 N/A 4.73 23.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zovio Inc’s volatility measures that it’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.09 beta. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zovio Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Grand Canyon Education Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Grand Canyon Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zovio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zovio Inc and Grand Canyon Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 99.6% respectively. 2.2% are Zovio Inc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc -3.79% 4.67% -38.94% 0% 0% -39.43% Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14%

For the past year Zovio Inc had bearish trend while Grand Canyon Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Zovio Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.