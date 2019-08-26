Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Since Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 64.37 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 263.64%. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 117.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 25.1% respectively. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.