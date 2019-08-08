Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

We are contrasting Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 188.81%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
