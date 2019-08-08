Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

We are contrasting Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 188.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.