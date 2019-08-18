Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

As Biotechnology companies, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.89 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Orgenesis Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Orgenesis Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Orgenesis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Orgenesis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 188.81% and an $8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.