Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.78 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 182.69% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average target price of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 19.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.