Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 312.37% and an $8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.