Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Immune Design Corp. (:)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Immune Design Corp. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immune Design Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immune Design Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immune Design Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 316.10% upside potential and an average target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immune Design Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 59.09%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Immune Design Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.