Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 307.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.