Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Zosano Pharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 146.15% and an $8 consensus price target. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 536.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.