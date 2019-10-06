Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|2
|0.00
|14.55M
|-3.07
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|28
|0.00
|42.37M
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|729,689,067.20%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|152,136,445.24%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 308.16% upside potential and an average price target of $8.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.