Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.55M -3.07 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 729,689,067.20% -157.4% -94.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,136,445.24% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 308.16% upside potential and an average price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.