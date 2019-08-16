Comparison of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

We will be comparing the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 187.77%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 65.21% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 86.3% respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.