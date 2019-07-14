Comparison of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

We are comparing Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 84 64.77 N/A 0.00 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.68 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

$52.67 is Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -43.55%. Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $40.17 average price target and a 29.46% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 100% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.