Comparison of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 86 62.25 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.22 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -41.26% and an $52.67 average target price. Competitively Smith Micro Software Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential downside of -7.41%. The results provided earlier shows that Smith Micro Software Inc. appears more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.8% and 9.6% respectively. 1.1% are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.