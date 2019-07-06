Comparison of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 83 63.79 N/A 0.00 0.00 Qualys Inc. 84 11.96 N/A 1.47 58.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

$52.67 is Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -42.68%. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc.’s average target price is $91.57, while its potential upside is 3.59%. Based on the results given earlier, Qualys Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.2% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Zoom Video Communications Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.