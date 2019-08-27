Comparison of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 63.68 N/A 0.01 7959.17 ePlus inc. 82 0.77 N/A 4.66 16.29

Demonstrates Zoom Video Communications Inc. and ePlus inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ePlus inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zoom Video Communications Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of ePlus inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zoom Video Communications Inc. and ePlus inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Zoom Video Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ePlus inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and ePlus inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is $68.25, with potential downside of -25.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares and 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of ePlus inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ePlus inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ePlus inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.