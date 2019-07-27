Comparison of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

As Drugs – Generic companies, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.96 N/A 0.24 138.19

In table 1 we can see Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -446% -309.2% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 consensus target price and a -5.01% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 51.7% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares. About 36.1% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. -10.09% -10.94% -61.9% -83.99% -85% -76.83% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 4.33% 1.9% 11.32% -4.96% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has -76.83% weaker performance while Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has 3.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.