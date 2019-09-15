Comparison of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3%

Liquidity

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 1 6 0 2.86

Competitively Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has an average target price of $6.21, with potential upside of 9.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 35.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85%

For the past year Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has weaker performance than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.