Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.12 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zogenix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.97 beta. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

The consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, with potential upside of 28.97%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $136.14, while its potential upside is 75.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Zogenix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.