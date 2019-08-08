Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zogenix Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk and Volatility

Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $62.5, and a 26.16% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.