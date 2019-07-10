Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 52.45 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zogenix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zogenix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zogenix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a 30.89% upside potential and an average target price of $62.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Zogenix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.