Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 2009.28 N/A -3.26 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 686.94 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Zogenix Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zogenix Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.9. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.79% and an $62.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6%. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.