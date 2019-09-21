Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1701.50 N/A -3.26 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Analyst Recommendations

Zogenix Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a consensus price target of $58.75, and a 41.81% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.