Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1681.74 N/A -3.26 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zogenix Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. In other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 41.20% for Zogenix Inc. with average price target of $61. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 77.30% and its average price target is $10. The data provided earlier shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Zogenix Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.