Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zogenix Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s average price target is $62.5, while its potential upside is 28.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Zogenix Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.