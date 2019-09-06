Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1672.40 N/A -3.26 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zogenix Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zogenix Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has a 41.99% upside potential and an average price target of $61.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.