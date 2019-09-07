Comparison of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1662.67 N/A -3.26 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zogenix Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.9 beta indicates that Zogenix Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc. has an average price target of $61, and a 42.82% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zogenix Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.