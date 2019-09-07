Comparison of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Both ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 1 0.50 N/A 0.51 2.47 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 92 0.57 N/A 9.26 10.80

Table 1 highlights ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group Co. Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0.00% 13% 7.6%

Analyst Ratings

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s average price target is $109, while its potential upside is 8.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.32% and 85.5%. 55.75% are ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZK International Group Co. Ltd. -3.82% -14.29% -25.88% -19.87% -66.13% -11.27% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. 7.36% 4.64% 11.04% 23.2% 10.03% 40.44%

For the past year ZK International Group Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. beats ZK International Group Co. Ltd. on 12 of the 11 factors.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing. The company also fabricates and distributes structural steel components and parts; offers inventory management services; distributes alloy, carbon, and stainless steel bar and plate products; steel and non-ferrous metal products; and aerospace metals, including aluminum, steel, titanium, nickel alloys, and aluminum bronze, offering full or cut to size materials. It serves general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy and auto industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, small machine shops, and fabricators. It operates through a network of metals service centers in approximately 300 locations in 39 states in the United States, as well as in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.