Comparison of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

This is a contrast between Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 6.48 N/A 0.09 105.91 Phunware Inc. 42 2.72 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Zix Corporation and Phunware Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zix Corporation and Phunware Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Phunware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Zix Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zix Corporation and Phunware Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zix Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.25% and an $10.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.7% of Zix Corporation shares and 15.1% of Phunware Inc. shares. Zix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65% Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6%

For the past year Zix Corporation has 62.65% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -48.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Phunware Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.