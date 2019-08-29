Comparison of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.51 N/A 0.09 103.52 Lyft Inc. 60 4.72 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zix Corporation and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Lyft Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lyft Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zix Corporation and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Zix Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.5, and a 48.94% upside potential. Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.36 consensus price target and a 52.25% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lyft Inc. looks more robust than Zix Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares and 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of Zix Corporation shares. Comparatively, Lyft Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats Lyft Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.