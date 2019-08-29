Comparison of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Both Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.68 N/A 0.09 103.52 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.74 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Zix Corporation and Finjan Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that Zix Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Finjan Holdings Inc. has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zix Corporation and Finjan Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zix Corporation has a 42.28% upside potential and an average target price of $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares and 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance while Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.