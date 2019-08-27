Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.98% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $6.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 20% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.