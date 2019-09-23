Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.55. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.9. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 65.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.