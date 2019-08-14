Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

This is a contrast between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.48% and an $6.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 51.2% respectively. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.