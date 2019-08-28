Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.9. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.05% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with average price target of $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.