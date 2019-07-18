Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Since ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 iBio Inc. 1 10.74 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk and Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.62 beta, while its volatility is 162.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 13.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 8% of iBio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than iBio Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors iBio Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.