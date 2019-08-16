Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.55 shows that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.9. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 28.71% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with average target price of $6.5. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,329.85% and its average target price is $8. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.