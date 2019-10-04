Comparison of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,919,828,719.21% -426.7% 180.2% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 351,079,801.36% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.5, and a 52.94% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was more bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.